$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) to post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $3.47. Bread Financial posted earnings of $5.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $19.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a "d+" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 525,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

