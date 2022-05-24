208,768 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 6.0% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,714,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 403,074 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 161,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 1,451,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

