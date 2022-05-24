$22.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to post sales of $22.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.97 billion and the highest is $22.19 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $15.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $87.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.18 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.35 billion to $91.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,086,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,795,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

