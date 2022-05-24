22,920 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IJJ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 188,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

