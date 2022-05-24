$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to post $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.01 million and the highest is $245.41 million. Stevanato Group reported sales of $245.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $988.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.86 million to $993.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.00).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.65 ($0.69) on Thursday, hitting €15.54 ($16.53). The company had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,053. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.04). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.