2,690 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,279,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

