28,200 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.57. 44,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.17 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

