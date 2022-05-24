4,076 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,755,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.