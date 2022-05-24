4,767 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

