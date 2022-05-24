$5.06 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post $5.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $4.23 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $21.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DRRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DURECT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 291,911 shares of company stock worth $154,636. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DURECT by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DURECT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

