$53.93 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) to post $53.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.20 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $29.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.20 million to $225.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

