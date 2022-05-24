5,985 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

NYSE:AMT traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.62. 90,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

