$6.15 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $6.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.07 and the highest is $7.37. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $24.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.66 to $27.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.12 to $39.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 529,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 284,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,201. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

