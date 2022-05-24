$660.75 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $660.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. MYR Group posted sales of $649.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

MYR Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,714. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

