7,148 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Atlassian comprises about 58.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM traded down $13.53 on Tuesday, hitting $164.17. 2,393,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,388. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.40. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.83.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.