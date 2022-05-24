$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.25 million and the highest is $89.17 million. eHealth reported sales of $96.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $458.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.94 million to $466.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $478.04 million to $506.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 178.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. eHealth has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.37.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

