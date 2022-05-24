$81.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to announce $81.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.99 million and the highest is $82.50 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.