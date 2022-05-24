87,522 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000. Brown & Brown makes up 4.0% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

BRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

