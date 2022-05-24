$95.93 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post $95.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.36 million and the lowest is $95.50 million. Digi International posted sales of $79.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $375.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $375.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.57 million, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $419.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 8,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.16 million, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

