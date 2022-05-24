$96.67 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post $96.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $81.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $396.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $468.06 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $541.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $33.40. 191,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,336. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 132.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

