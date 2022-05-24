Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Trading Down 4.3%

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$15.22. 476,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 166,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.22. The firm has a market cap of C$636.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

