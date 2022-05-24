Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $918.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
