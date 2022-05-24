Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.01

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $918.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 in the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

