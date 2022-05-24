ACENT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $482,924.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $482,924.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.89 or 0.99990332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

