ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.50

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.85), with a volume of 203556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.89).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of £48.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 157,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £149,252.60 ($187,809.99). Also, insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan purchased 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($50,081.39).

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

