Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to report $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.34 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.35 on Friday, hitting $398.41. 2,630,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.