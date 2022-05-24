Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.81.

AAP stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

