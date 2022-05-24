Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,622 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.85% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $83,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,164. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.28 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

