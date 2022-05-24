Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 12.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 3,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFYA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

