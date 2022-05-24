Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Up 3%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.35. Approximately 184,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,337,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,345,000 after buying an additional 1,603,717 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

