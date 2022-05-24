Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

