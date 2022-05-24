Akash Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $736,542.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $736,542.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,263.73 or 0.58693807 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00503771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.63 or 1.47058524 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

