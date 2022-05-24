Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.30-15.00 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.65.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.83. 79,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

