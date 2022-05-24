Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

