Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 20,800 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

