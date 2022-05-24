Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 46,546 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

