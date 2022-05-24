Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 99,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

