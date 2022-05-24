Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,928,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

