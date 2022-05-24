Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,083 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of CDK Global worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 30,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

