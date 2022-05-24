Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

