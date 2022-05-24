Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 252.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 44.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 195,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

