Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,975 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Korn Ferry worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.