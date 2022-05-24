Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,072 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

