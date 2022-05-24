Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,072 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.