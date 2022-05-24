Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.