Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $915,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $4,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

