Alerus Financial NA Acquires 2,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $278.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.57. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

