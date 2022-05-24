Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after acquiring an additional 475,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The firm has a market cap of $464.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

