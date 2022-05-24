Alerus Financial NA Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $14.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.91. 31,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

