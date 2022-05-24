Alerus Financial NA Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 376,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

