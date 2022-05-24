Alerus Financial NA Has $5.34 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $181.49. 65,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,214. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $176.72 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

