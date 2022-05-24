Alerus Financial NA Sells 9,662 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,522,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

